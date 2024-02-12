Senegal: U.S. 'Saddened' By Deaths During Protests Against Poll Postponement

Dakar — The U.S. expressed "pain and sadness" after the death in Senegal of two demonstrators in Senegal in clashes with the police. However, France24 and RFI puts the number of deaths at three.

The Bureau of African Affairs of the US Department of State also invited all parties in Senegal to prioritize peace, and renewed its appeal to Senegalese President Macky Sall for the restoration of the electoral calendar.

"Saddened to learn of two lives lost in protests in Senegal, and we offer our condolences to their families and friends. We urge all parties to act in a peaceful and measured manner, and we continue to call on President Sall to restore the electoral calendar, restore confidence, and bring calm to the situation." read the statement from the Bureau.

The Department of State had released a statement on February 6, 2024, that read: "The United States is deeply concerned by actions taken to delay Senegal’s February 25 presidential election, which run contrary to Senegal’s strong democratic tradition. We are particularly alarmed by reports of security forces removing by force parliamentarians who opposed a bill to delay the election, resulting in a National Assembly vote that cannot be considered legitimate given the conditions under which it took place.

"The United States urges the Government of Senegal to move forward with its presidential election in accordance with the Constitution and electoral laws. We also call on the Senegalese government to restore full Internet access immediately and to ensure that freedoms of peaceful assembly and expression, including for members of the press, are fully respected. The United States will remain engaged with all parties and regional partners in the days ahead."