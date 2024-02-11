Togo: The Combined Legislative and Regional Elections Will Take Place On April 13, 2024

11 February 2024
Télégramme228 (Lomé)

This is one of the key pieces of information from the Council of Ministers held today Thursday February 8, 2024 by the Togolese government.

Thus, previously desired to be held before the end of the first quarter of 2024, these elections are therefore slightly postponed to the second week of the second quarter of this year. According to the decree taken by the Council of Ministers, these combined elections will take place on April 13.

If the Regional will be a first and will help to fill the regional governorates and thus complete the decentralization process initiated in 2019 with the election of municipal councilors and mayors of the communes, the legislative elections will have to make it possible to fill the 113 seats of deputies.

T228

Read the original article on Télégramme228.

