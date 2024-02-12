Liberia: Protest Against Maj. Gen. Prince C. Johnson, III As Defense Minister Spreads Nationwide

12 February 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — The protest against the confirmation of General Prince C. Johnson as Minister of Defense has spread to Gbarnga, Bong County.

Similar protests are taking place simultaneously on the Roberts Field Highway in Monrovia, Kakata, Margibi County and in Grand Gedeh County as the wives and widows of personnel of the army block roads and calling on President Joseph Boakai to rescind his nomination of General Johnson.

On Monday, wives of AFL soldiers assigned at the Camp Tubman Military Barracks in Gbarnga, are calling on President Joseph Boakai to dismiss General Johnson who was recently confirmed by members of the Liberian Senate.

They said women General Johnson allegedly denied their husbands some benefits and incentives while serving as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia over the years.

Along some part of the road, there was no movement of vehicles as the main highway was blocked off by the women.

They threatened not to remove the road blocks until General Johnson is dismissed by President Joseph Boakai.

