Cote d'Ivoire: HM the King Congratulates President Alassane Ouattara, First Lady of Côte d'Ivoire On Afcon Victory

cafonline
Supporters of the Ivorian national team.
13 February 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Dramane Ouattara, and to the First Lady, Dominique Ouattara, on the victory of the Côte d'Ivoire national team of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"Mr. President and dear brother, Madam First Lady, I am pleased to extend to you and, through you, to the Ivorian people, My warmest congratulations on the crowning of the Côte d'Ivoire national team in the final of the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament, which your country has successfully hosted," HM the King writes in the message.

"The Ivorian national team is rightly the pride of your nation," the Sovereign stresses, saying that "through its perseverance and fighting spirit, it has succeeded once again in reaching the summit of African football, and has offered precious moments of communion to football fans in Côte d'Ivoire and throughout the continent."

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.