Cote d'Ivoire: HM the King Congratulates President Alassane Ouattara, First Lady of Côte d'Ivoire On Afcon Victory

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Alassane Dramane Ouattara, and to the First Lady, Dominique Ouattara, on the victory of the Côte d'Ivoire national team of the 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"Mr. President and dear brother, Madam First Lady, I am pleased to extend to you and, through you, to the Ivorian people, My warmest congratulations on the crowning of the Côte d'Ivoire national team in the final of the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament, which your country has successfully hosted," HM the King writes in the message.

"The Ivorian national team is rightly the pride of your nation," the Sovereign stresses, saying that "through its perseverance and fighting spirit, it has succeeded once again in reaching the summit of African football, and has offered precious moments of communion to football fans in Côte d'Ivoire and throughout the continent."