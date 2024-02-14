Cote d'Ivoire: Côte d'Ivoire Players to Receive Rwf105M, House Each After Afcon 2023 Glory

13 February 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Each of the 27 players and the technical staff in the Ivorian national team that won the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will receive $82,000 (Rwf104,878,000) and a house valued at $82,000 (Rwf104,878,000).

This development, which came from president Alassane Ouatarra, was intended to reward the national heroes who defied all odds to win the coveted continental silverware, their third in the country's history.

Côte d'Ivoire were crowned champions of Africa on Sunday, February 11, after they came from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 in the final before over 57,000 spectators inside the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe.

"Every player in Côte d'Ivoire's AFCON- winning squad is getting $82,000 and a villa worth $82,000. Coach Emerse Fae gets $164,000(209,756,000)," Ouatarra confirmed in a statement.

"You have brought happiness to all Ivorians, bravo, bravo," the Ivorian head of state added.

The players as well as the technical team have also been awarded the nation's highest order by the head of state.

Côte d'Ivoire now joins Nigeria as the two African countries to have won the AFCON three times. They trail Ghana who have four trophies, Cameron (five) and Egypt (seven).

