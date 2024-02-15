Africa: Morocco Continues Its Participation in 44th AU Executive Council Ahead of Union's Summit

Addis Ababa — The Executive Council of the African Union (AU) continued its 44th ordinary session in Addis Ababa on Thursday, with the participation of Morocco, ahead of the Union Summit scheduled for February 17 and 18.

Morocco is represented at this 44th session by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

The Moroccan delegation includes Ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the AU and UNECA, Ambassador Mohamed Methqal, Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation, and Hassan Boukili, Director of Greater Maghreb, AMU and AU Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

At this session, the foreign ministers of the 54 AU member countries will examine the report of the 47th ordinary session of the Permanent Representatives Committee, the annual report on the activities of the Union, its bodies and designated leaders.

The Foreign Ministers will also consider the report on the activities of the 2023 theme "Accelerating the implementation of the AfCFTA" and the review of the roadmap for the 2024 theme "Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa".

The agenda includes also the report of the Chairperson of the AU Commission on the operationalization of the AU Peace Fund, the report of the Council of Ministers of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the report on the situation of the Pan-African Parliament.

The Executive Council of the pan-African organization will also consider the election of ten members of the African Union's Peace and Security Council, and the election and appointment of ten members of the African Space Council, its Chairman and Vice-Chairman.