Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Leaves for Munich, Addis Ababa

14 February 2024
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Tuesday, 14th February 2024, to lead the Ghanaian Delegation to attend the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Federal Republic of Germany.

The Munich Security Conference (MSC) is a prominent platform for global discussions on security policy. MSC 2024 aims to reinforce the rules-based international order and counter revisionist tendencies. The event will include debates, side events, and commemorate the conference's 60th anniversary.

From Munich, President Akufo-Addo will attend the 37th AU Summit, being held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The meeting of the Heads of State will take place from 17th to 18th February 2024, on the theme, "'Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa".

President Akufo-Addo will host Member States of the Commission to a breakfast meeting on Education and on the Au Financial Institutions; and provide an update on Ghana's as host of the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, MP; and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Sunday, 18th February 2024, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

