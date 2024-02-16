Africa: 44th Ordinary Session of Executive Council of AU Concluded

Ababa, — The 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of African Union that has been held in Addis Ababa from 14-15 February 2024 concluded.

Foreign Affairs Ministers of African countries have held their 44th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council in Addis Ababa for the past two days.

The meeting held under AU's this year theme: Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa." has discussed on the progress, challenges, and prospects of Africa's development as well as peace and security of the continent.

The foreign ministers in their night long deliberations evaluated performance report of African Union institutions and organizations, the committees and sub-committees under the council, and the 10-year implementation of Agenda 2063.

The executive council also consulted on the agenda discussed by the 47th Committee of Permanent Representatives of the African Union

Peace and security, trade and connectivity, institutional reforms, education, agriculture and climate change, human rights, gender and youth empowerment as well as the selection of institutions and organizations are among the main agendas discussed during the meeting.

The Executive Council approved the agendas for the 37th African Union Summit which is set to take place on February 17-18, 2024 following the 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council.

Ministers of foreign affairs of African countries, diplomats and the leaders of the institutions of the african union participated in the meeting.

As part of the AU Summit, various events will be held today, including statements by the institutions and organizations of the African Union.

Leaders of AU member states and head of international organizations are arriving in Addis Ababa for the summit which will be opened on Saturday.

In 2024, the African Union is set to pay special attention to education and training with the theme of the year focusing on educating an Africa fit for the 21st century: building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, qualitative, lifelong and relevant learning for Africa.

The summit will also look into how the continent can maintain momentum in addressing issues of peace and security, regional integration, and development.