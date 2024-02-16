Rwanda: Presidents of Cabo Verde, Rwanda Arrive in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, — President of Cabo Verde, José Maria Neves and President of Rwanda Paul Kagame have arrived in Addis Ababa this morning for the 37th African Union Summit.

Leaders of AU member states and head of international organizations are arriving in Addis Ababa to attend the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union which will be held in the coming Saturday and Sunday.

Accordingly, President of Cabo Verde, José Maria Neves and President of Rwanda Paul Kagame have arrived in Addis Ababa early this morning.

The presidents were warmly welcomed by Minister of Tourism, Nasise Chali up on arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

Several leaders of AU member countries have already arrived in the capital and many others are also expected to arrive today.

The 37th AU summit is will be opened on Saturday under the theme "Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa."

The leaders are also expected to discuss on various issues including peace and security.