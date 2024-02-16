Ethiopia: Tigray Takes Significant Steps to Prevent Communicable Diseases

Tigray State Health Bureau said it has successfully controlled communicable diseases including Cholera, HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria and helped efforts to build a healthy community.

Bureau Head Amanuel Haile (MD) told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that they have effectively managed communicable diseases and significantly prevented harm to the community's well-being.

Establishing a closer partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Bureau is managed to get health services that were affected by the conflict into operation. "We have also made concrete jobs to control epidemics that have been immensely affecting public health."

Amanuel added, "Some eight years before the outbreak of the war, there were no communicable diseases in Tigray; however, the conflict completely paralyzed public health activities, and most people were affected by communicable diseases. We have managed to deter the deaths of children, women and other vulnerable groups of the society."

Although the Bureau's sole engagement is not sufficient to bring the desired outcomes, it has been able to distribute 48 % of the chemical-infused anti-malaria medicines and diagnostic kits to the community.

The head also said that the Bureau, in partnership with non-governmental agencies, has been donating machines and motorcycles to support the lung cancer diagnosis. Moreover, the Bureau has restoredthe service to HIV patients and controlled the cholera epidemic that occurred in the southern part of Tigray.

"In addition, we have done a good job in cooperation with the Ministry of Health to resume the vaccinations of children that were disrupted during the war through a campaign. Since children are easily vulnerable to transmittable diseases, we have given this campaign ultimate priority."

Noting the positive outcomes the Pretoria Peace Agreement bring in the state health service,he revealed the bureau's cooperation with relevant stakeholders to restore the health service delivery in the pre-conflict period.