Ethiopia: Malaria Cases Surge By 60% in Tigray Region

Addis Abeba — The Tigray Regional Health Bureau has reported a 60 percent increase in malaria cases across the region. Aregay Gebremedhin, head of the Bureau's Disease Control and Prevention Department, told Deutsche Welle (DW) that 20 districts are experiencing significant malaria spread, with 10 of these districts reaching epidemic levels.

According to the bureau, reduced mosquito control measures and medication shortages have contributed to the disease's spread. The surge is attributed to reduced vector control measures, medicine shortages, and disruptions to healthcare services caused by the two-year war on Tigray.

Amanuel Haile, head of the Tigray Health Bureau, reported that weekly malaria cases have increased from 4,000 to 7,000. He attributes this rise partly to a shortage of mosquito control resources, with only 50 percent of the required measures being implemented.

Amanuel also reported that a campaign is underway to identify and vaccinate children under five who have missed or interrupted their vaccination schedules. Efforts are being made to address medication shortages in collaboration with the federal government.