Ethiopia: Somalia's President Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, — The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the 37th African Union Heads of State and Government Summit.

Upon his arrival at Bole International Airport today, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was welcomed by Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance.

Leaders of various countries across the continent have been arriving in Addis Ababa to attend the 37th African Union Summit which is set to take place following the 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU, from 17-18 February 2024. The 37th African Union Summit will be held under the theme: "Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa."