Addis Ababa, — President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló arrived at Bole International Airport this afternoon for the 37th African Union Summit.

President of Mauritania, was received by Ergoge Tesfaye, Minister of Women and Social Affairs while President of Guinea-Bissau was welcomed by Gedeon Timotios, Minister of Justice.