Togo: Worrying Figures for Pediatric Cancer

In Togo, cancer does not spare children. According to figures communicated by experts as part of World Childhood Cancer Day, the country records around 900 cases of pediatric cancer annually. "Pediatric cancers are really present in our country... During the development of the 2022-2025 Cancer Plan, statistics show that there are around 900 cases of pediatric cancers each year. And the projections show that over the next 10 years, these figures will be around 9,000 to 10,000, but these are only estimates," this was reported by the Specialist in Prevention of Noncommunicable Diseases, Dr. Ahadji Kossi Adji, with our colleagues at Radio Lomé.

And there is much to fear when we know that these figures are only those which have been recognized as such, and especially since we are in a context where it is difficult to have exhaustive data.

To better treat cases of cancer in Togo, it should be noted that two years ago the country acquired a specialized pediatric oncology service (childhood cancers), opened within the Sylvanus Olympio University Hospital Center (CHU) in Lomé, thanks to an investment of 200 million CFA francs.