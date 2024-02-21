Angola: CCA President Florizelle Liser Meeting with Angolan President João Lourenço

On February 18, on the sidelines of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), Ms. Florizelle Liser paid a courtesy visit to H.E. João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola.

During the meeting, President Lourenço called for increased U.S. investments in the energy and infrastructure sectors in Angola. He acknowledged the importance of renewable energy projects such as the Sun Africa 500 MW, which is backed by the U.S. Export Import Bank - $900 million dollars for a total investment of over $2 billion.

President Lourenço highlighted the strategic position of Angola in the SADC region and invited U.S. companies to engage in public-private partnerships for cross boarder infrastructure projects such as the Lobito Corridor connecting Angola to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia, as well as a 600 MW renewable energy projects that can supply power to its neighbors. #cca #ausummit2024