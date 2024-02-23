Liberia: Dillon Back-Kicks Boakai's U.S.$41.3 Million Request

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon known as the "Rescue Light," has voted against President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's request for the passage of US$41.3 million.

The new government requested the Legislature's approval of the US$41.3m to enable it to finance its operation for February.

But the tough-talking senator who is a member of the "Rescue Team" has gone against the President's request.

According to Dillon, he could not vote for the request until he was given a detailed breakdown of the $41.3 million requested to pay the Government's debts.

However, the Senate has concurred with the House of Representatives to authorize the usage of the US$41,300,000.00 for operations for February.

The senate voted in majority on Thursday, 22 February approving the financial request following a report from the Senate Statutory Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget under the Chairmanship of Bong County Senator Prince Moye.

Senator Moye reported that the decision was intended to fast-track funding for the operation of the Government for February 2024.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

He said although there were some adjustments in the request made by the President, it could not however change the overall amount.

Recently, President Boakai communicated with the Legislature, seeking authorization to spend the amount of US$41,300,000.00 to cover operations for February.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the President's communication, the authorization requested was based on the fact that the draft budget for the fiscal year 2024 was returned by the House of Representatives and is being finalized for resubmission.

The communication further stated that the operations of the Government have to continue to avoid a shutdown.

Those who voted against the passage of the President's request were Senators Abraham Darius Dillon, J. Gleh-Bo Brown of Maryland, Numene T.H. Bartekwa of Grand Kru, and Nathaniel F. McGill of Margibi.

Senator Nathaniel Mcgill of Margibi County voted against approving the instrument on grounds that the detail surrounding said amount meant for domestic debts was not provided.

Senators who voted in favor of the request are Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence of Grand Bassa, Gbehzohngar Findley of Grand Bassa, Crayton Duncan of Sinoe County, and Dabah Varpilar, Grand Cape Mount.

They included Senators Prince Moye of Bong, Johnny Kpehe of Bong, Zoe Emmanuel Pennue of Grand Gedeh County, Thomas Yaya Nimely of Grand Gedeh County, Prince Johnson of Nimba County, Momo Cyrus of Lofa, and Joseph Jallah of Lofa.

The other Senators are Emmanuel Nuquay of Margibi, Wellington Geevon-Smith of River Cess, Jonathan Sogbie of River Gee, Francis Dopoe of River Gee, Botoe Kanneh of Gbarpolu, Amara Konneh of Gbarpolu, James Biney of Maryland, Saah Joseph of Montserrado, and Augustine Chea of Sinoe.