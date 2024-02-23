Liberia: Executive Law Gives the President Right to Appoint Special Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai's appointment of Ms. Saran Kaba Jones as Special Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Thursday evening garnered some reactions on social media, with many questioning the extent to which the President can exercise this appointing powers.

However, according to Executive Law Section 20.8, the President is granted the authority to appoint a Special Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The law outlines the duties of the Special Assistant, which include coordinating the Minister's office, assisting in ministry activities, and maintaining communication with other government entities.

The Law states: "The president, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate, shall appoint a Special Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who shall have the rank of an Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Special Assistant shall assist the Minister of Foreign Affairs in coordinating the work of the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the carrying out the other activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Special Assistant shall also assist the Minister of Foreign Affairs in maintaining liaison with other ministries and agencies of the Government."

Former Journalist Ansu Sekou Konneh, renowned for his extensive coverage of diplomatic and presidential affairs, highlighted that the appointment falls within the President's purview, citing previous instances such as Ms. Sarah Fyneah's appointment in 2010. Notably, Ms. Fyneah has since risen to become Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, the Federative Republic of Brazil, and the Republic of Cuba.