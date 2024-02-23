Liberia: Tragedy - Candle Fire Leaves 5 Dead

At least five persons, including three women and two men, have died as a result of a fire outbreak in Paynesville, destroying properties reportedly worth thousands of United States Dollars.

The fire disaster has left residents in devastating shock, sorrow and pain.

The victims, including a four-year-old Student Alexander Johnson, Eleazar P. Zamerzar, age 16; Jennifer Johnson, 37, Pauline Myers, 26; and 11-year-old Cecelia Fallah, were all burnt beyond recognition in the fire.

Reports gathered indicate that the victims were all asleep when the fire started, as a result of candle lit in one of the rooms of a house in Cow Field community, Paynesville.

Speaking to reporters on the scene, Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) Mayor-designate, Robert Bestman, expressed shock about the incident, while extending sympathy to the bereaved families and the entire community.

Mr. Bestman describes the situation as an irreparable loss, not only for the City of Paynesville but Liberia at large, while pledging the City Corporation's commitment to working with the bereaved families in ensuring a befitting burial for the victims as well as providing assistance to survivors of the outbreak.

Visiting the scene also, Montserrado County District #4 Representative, Michael Thomas, said he is saddened by the incident and committed to providing relief for those who survived the incident

Rep. Thomas says he will work with his colleagues in the 55th Legislature to ensure that logistics, including fire trucks, are provided to the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) to help curtail wave fire outbreaks in the city.

Meanwhile, there has been recent appeal by the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) to the legislature to consider allocating funds in the 2024 National Budget to purchase a fire truck for Paynesville and potentially additional fire trucks for other cities, aimed at fire safety regulations to protect lives, property, and natural resources.

Paynesville City has seen an increase in fire outbreaks in recent times destroying lives and property. Editing by Jonathan Browne