Liberia: Govt Identifies With Du-Port Road Fire Victims

The Government of Liberia through the Disaster Management Agency of Liberia over the weekend identified with families of those killed in a recent fire incident in Du-Port Road, Paynesville.

The fire disaster is said to have killed at least five persons. In consoling the bereaved families, the Disaster Management Agency presented to them 100 bags of 25kg bags of rice.

Presenting the gesture on behalf of the government, the agency's Executive Director Mr. Ansu Dulleh said the donation was the government's way of responding to the death news of its citizens in a tragic fire incident that occurred recently.

"We have come on behalf of the President, Joseph N. Boakai to present these items. We are quite aware that nothing can bring back your loved ones, but it's our weak way of showing that we are concerned about our people," said Mr. Dulleh.

He said the government was saddened by the number of fire incidents across the country, adding, "As we speak, the team is going to Cape Mount carrying additional donations for fire victims."

On Wednesday, 21 February 2024, a tragic fire incident occurred in the Du-Port Road Community and killed five victims.

According to sources, the fire was reportedly started by a candle in one of the rooms in the house and it spread throughout the entire house.

Community dwellers made efforts to extinguish the fire using sand and water, but the blaze proved too intense to control.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as neighbors attempted to help the victims out. However, they failed due to the lack of immediate firefighting resources.

The Liberia National Fire Service was unable to respond promptly, as all of its trucks were reportedly out of service at the time of the incident.

The eyewitnesses said the incident began at around midnight when they saw heavy dark smoke from the apartment where the deceased lived.

"Fire, my people y'all come ooo," Elijah Korpue said he became raising alarm.

"We immediately contacted the Liberia Fire Service, but they told us that all their trucks were down. So, people brought water from their homes to help cut the fire off, but it was so heavy."

Receiving the donations, Montserrado County Electoral District Four Representative Michael Thomas extolled the government through the Disaster Management Agency to identify with the people.

"This donation speaks volumes. It means the government is concerned about you and as your direct representative, I will do all in my power to seek additional assistance," said Mr. Thomas.

He described the donation as timely, adding that it demonstrated the government's commitment to respond to the plights of its people.