Liberia: Pres. Boakai Names New Maritime Boss, Makes Other Nominations to Government

22 February 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has, among other nominations, named a new Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority. In his latest list of appointments, the President named former Labor Minister Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr. as head of the Maritime Authority.

However, amidst these recent nominations, an intriguing appointment is that of Ms. Saran Kaba Jones who has been nominated as the Special Assistant to the Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. While such appointments are typically within the purview of the Minister, President Boakai's decision to directly appoint a special assistant to the Minister has raised eyebrows. This move raises questions about the delineation of responsibilities within the Ministry and the extent of presidential intervention in ministerial affairs.

The complete list of nominations includes:

Mr. Emmanuel Vaye, Assistant Minister for Planning, Ministry of Mines & Energy

Mr. Carlos T. Edison, Assistant Minister for Mines, Ministry of Mines and Energy

Mr. Cooper Paasewe, Assistant Minister for Administration, Ministry of Mines & Energy

Ms. Saran Kaba Jones, Special Assistant to the Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Atty. Kla Toomey II, Deputy Commissioner for Legal, Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission

Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., Commissioner, Liberia Maritime Authority

Mr. Robert Wilmont Kpadeh, Permanent Representative, International Maritime Organization (IMO)

These nominations are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate, underscoring the importance of legislative oversight in the appointment process.

President Boakai has urged all nominees to uphold principles of diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in their service to the nation, emphasizing the need for effective governance and accountability across all sectors of government.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.