Nigeria: Coup Calls Driven By Criminals Losing Ground to Military - Group

A civil society organisation, Advocates for Democracy and Development (ADD), on Monday, said those calling for the military to overthrow the civilian government are those who were benefiting from the security challenges in the country.

The CSO in a press release said they resorted to calling for coup to cause chaos in the country now that the Armed Forces of Nigeria under Gen. Chris Gwabin Musa was gaining upper hands in the war against bandits, terrorists and other criminals.

ADD described the coup mongers as wicked and retrogressive, saying they don't mean well for the country.

The CSO, in a press release, commended the Chief of Defence Staff for sending out a stern warning to anyone advocating for a coup d'état.

The CDS also said that coup mongers are "enemies of Nigeria" and vowed the full weight of the law would crush them.

According to Gen. Musa "Whoever is making that call [coup] does not love Nigeria. We want to make it very clear that the Armed Forces of Nigeria are here to protect democracy."

The press release by Advocates for Democracy and Development signed by the Convener, Gbenga Osho, said the military was busy making sacrifices to keep the country safe and secured whereas some evil minded people want to cause more chaos in the country.

The group expressed happiness that the Nigerian military has been a valuable asset in deepening democracy in the country.

"We are glad that time and time again, the present leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under Gen Chris Gwabin Musa has said the military is loyal to the constitution and the President and Commander in Chief, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

"We in ADD urge Nigerians to continue to support the military under Gen Chris Musa who have shown determination to quickly restore peace and stability and remain loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," the CSO added.