Liberia: Opposition CDC Secretary General Labels Government's Actions a 'Diplomatic Boo-Boo

Monrovia — The Secretary General of the oppostion Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Jefferson Koijee, has strongly criticized the the decision of the Joseph Boakai-led regime to deny ex-President George Weah access to the Roberts International Airport's VIP lounge when he returned to the country on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Koijee noted "Boakai and his gang of political desperadoes are engaged into conspicuous diplomatic boo-boo. Watch out."

Speaking to this paper about his Facebook post, the former Mayor of Monrovia said, President Boakai has continued to make faulty decisions that are provocative and could slump the country into chaos.

"How would he deny the former President the privilege of using the VIP lounge? This is provocative in nature. He appointed the man who killed our partisans at our headquarters, Nelson Freeman, to a top ranking position in the police despite his damning human rights record. We have raised these concerns but he cares less," Koijee said.

According to him, the country has been in auto pilot since President Boakai took over the admininstration of the country. He said, the decisions being made cleary shows that the President is either not in control or he is incapable of making good decisions.

"The country is in autopilot mode. You can't even tell who's in control now. Bad decisions are being made and everyone is sitting surpinely like nothing is happening. But we all have to be careful, if things continue like this, it wouldn't be good for country and it would regress most of the progress that were made over the past six years and beyond," he said.

He, however, noted that the CDC would remain engaged in ensuring that some of these decisions are reversed.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Press Secretary Ms. Kula Fofana told the OK FM Afternoon Conversation with Julius Jeh on Tuesday that ex-President Weah was not denied access to the VIP lounge. She explained that the new VIP lounge which was dedicated by ex-President Weah few weeks before leaving office is now reserved exclusively for President Boakai while the old VIP lounge would now be used by former Presidents and other VIPs.