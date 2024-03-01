Kenya: Ruto, Raila Mourn Tanzania's Former President Hassan Mwinyi

1 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga have expressed their condolences to Tanzania following the passing of Tanzania's second president, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, who died on Thursday at 98.

Mwinyi, who served as Tanzania's president from 1985 to 1995, passed away at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam after battling lung cancer.

President Ruto praised Mwinyi as a "great leader whose rich legacy will never fade," extending his sympathies to President Samia Suluhu and the people of Tanzania. "Rest In Peace, Mzee Mwinyi," he added.

Raila Odinga described Mwinyi as a "truly great African leader and statesman," expressing condolences to President Suluhu on behalf of himself and his wife, Ida Odinga.

To honour Mwinyi's life and contributions, President Suluhu announced seven days of mourning. The national flag will be flown at half-mast, starting Friday during this period.

In a televised address, President Suluhu described Mwinyi's passing as a significant loss to the country. She revealed that Mwinyi had been receiving treatment in London since November before returning to Tanzania, where he continued his treatment until his demise.

Mwinyi's final resting place will be in Zanzibar, with funeral arrangements to be announced later, President Suluhu confirmed.

Before his presidency, Mwinyi held significant positions, including Interior Minister and Vice President. He also chaired the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), from 1990 to 1996.

