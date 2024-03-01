Tanzania Mourns As Former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi Passes Away At 98

Nairobi — Tanzania is mourning the loss of its former president, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, who passed away at the age of 98 after a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

Mwinyi breathed his last on Thursday evening at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he had been undergoing treatment. President Samia Suluhu confirmed Mwinyi's demise in a televised address, extending condolences to his family, friends, and the entire nation.

She described Mwinyi's death as a significant loss to the country and highlighted his contributions to Tanzania's development and political landscape.

"The late former President Mwinyi had been receiving treatment since November last year in London, England, before returning to the country. He continued his treatment at Mzena Hospital until today when he passed away," President Suluhu announced.

In honor of Mwinyi's life and legacy, President Suluhu declared seven days of national mourning. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast, starting Friday. Funeral arrangements are underway, with Mwinyi's final resting place set to be in Zanzibar.

Ali Hassan Mwinyi served as the second president of Tanzania from 1985 to 1995. Prior to his presidency, he held prominent positions, including Interior Minister and Vice President. He also chaired the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), from 1990 to 1996.

Mwinyi's leadership was marked by efforts to promote unity, stability, and development in Tanzania. His passing leaves a void in the nation's political landscape, but his legacy of service and dedication will be remembered for years to come.

