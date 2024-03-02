Kenya: Ferdi Omanyala Makes World Indoors Final for the First Time Ever

Nairobi — Ferdinand Omanyala has qualified for the final of the World Indoor Championships in the 60m dash after finishing second in his semi-final heat, behind American triple world champion Noah Lyles of the USA.

Omanyala clocked 6.52, same time he won his heat with, finishing behind Lyles who clocked 6.47 in winning the third and final heat.

Omanyala also made it to the final of the outdoor World Championships in the 100m in Budapest last year and didn't medal but will be hoping for better tidings this time round.

At the last World Indoors in Belgrade, Serbia, in 2022, Omanyala could only reach the semis.

Meanwhile, American Chris Coleman clocked the quickest time in the semis, timing a world lead equaling time of 6.43 in winning the first semi and equally laying claim to being favourite for the final later on in the night.