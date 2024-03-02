Kenya: Ferdi Omanyala Makes World Indoors Final for the First Time Ever

1 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Ferdinand Omanyala has qualified for the final of the World Indoor Championships in the 60m dash after finishing second in his semi-final heat, behind American triple world champion Noah Lyles of the USA.

Omanyala clocked 6.52, same time he won his heat with, finishing behind Lyles who clocked 6.47 in winning the third and final heat.

Omanyala also made it to the final of the outdoor World Championships in the 100m in Budapest last year and didn't medal but will be hoping for better tidings this time round.

At the last World Indoors in Belgrade, Serbia, in 2022, Omanyala could only reach the semis.

Meanwhile, American Chris Coleman clocked the quickest time in the semis, timing a world lead equaling time of 6.43 in winning the first semi and equally laying claim to being favourite for the final later on in the night.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.