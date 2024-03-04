Nigeria: World Indoor Championships - How Team Nigeria Performed On Opening Day

Beatrice Chepkoech crossing the line in a Kenyan record 4:04.21 in Düsseldorf (file photo).

Team Nigeria kicked off their campaign at the 2024 World Indoor Championships in Glasgow on Friday, showcasing their talent in three events.

Although they didn't reach the podium this time around, each athlete gave a valiant effort, setting the stage for future success.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Nigeria's representative in the men's Shot Put, secured his best ever finish at a global competition after a spirited display.

With a throw of 21.60 meters, he secured a commendable 6th place finish.

This result is just 3 centimeters shy of his African record set earlier this year, and a strong indicator of his momentum leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The gold medal went to Ryan Crouser (USA) who shattered the Championship record with a mighty 22.77 meters, followed by Tom Walsh (New Zealand) who claimed silver with 22.07 meters.

Dubem Nwachukwu narrowly missed out on the final round of the men's 400m.

Competing in the first semifinal held in Glasgow, he clocked in a time of 46.64 seconds, securing 5th place.

The race was dominated by Belgium's Alexander Doom, who smashed his personal best with a time of 45.69 seconds. Joao Coelho (second place) finished closely behind with a time of 45.98 seconds.

Edose Ibadin also took to the track in the second heat of the men's 80m at the World Indoor Champs in Glasgow, posting a Season's Best (SB) of 1:48.21 to finish 5th.

Unfortunately his effort wasn't good enough to pull through to the semi final.

While Nigeria won't be participating in any events on day two, the team will be back in action for a final push on Sunday.

The highly anticipated 4x400m men's relay team and Ese Brume, a force to be reckoned with in the Women's Long Jump, are poised to showcase their skills against the world's best.