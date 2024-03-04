Nigeria: Mr Ibu Is Dead

"I announce with a deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn't make it. May his soul rest in peace."

Veteran actor, John Okafor, known as Mr Ibu, is dead.

Mr Ibu died on Saturday at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos State.

He was 62.

News of the death filtered in on Saturday evening, but the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, would later confirm it on his official social media handles.

"Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today, and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest, according to his manager for 24 years, Mr Don Single Nwuzor.

"I announce with a deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn't make it. May his soul rest in peace," Mr Rollas wrote.

Background

The late actor battled with clotting of blood in his leg, stemming from diseased blood vessels and other strange illnesses for months, which led to the amputation of the affected leg.

On 18 October 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ibu cried out on his Instagram page to solicit prayers and financial assistance from his fans.

Several people donated for the ailing actor, including the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation which paid all of Mr Ibu's medical expenses.

But on 6 November 2023, Mr Ibu's family announced that one of the actor's legs was amputated after undergoing seven surgeries.

Also, on 17 December 2023, the family said the actor was unable to fly overseas for the additional therapy because doctors deemed him 'Not Fit to Fly.'

This, the family said, nullified his treatment overseas because it was challenging due to the airlines' refusal to fly him.

The late Mr Ibu returned home a month after his family announced his recovery at one of Nigeria's largest and finest hospitals

On 22 January 2024, his colleague actor, Ken Erics, visited him. He shared an exciting video of both of them on his Instagram page.

In the video, Mr Ibu sat in the living room wearing a burnt orange Jalabiya (a flowing robe-like Islamic attire) and chatting with his junior colleague.

He captioned the video: "Happy Sunday Lovelies Something to brighten your day."

The Enugu-born actor featured in more than 200 Nollywood movies.

They include Mr Ibu (2004), Mr Ibu and His Son, Coffin Producers, Husband Suppliers, International Players, Mr Ibu in London (2004), Police Recruit (2003), 9 Wives (2005), Ibu in Prison (2006) and Keziah (2007).