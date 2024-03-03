Nigeria: Minister Mourns Mr Ibu, Says Death One Too Many

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative, Hannatu Musa Musawa has described the passage, on Saturday, of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, as one death too many.

Musawa stated this in a statement following the demise of the veteran actor on Saturday.

The Minister expressed deep sadness at the announcement of the death of renowned Nollywood actor who passed away in a hospital at the age of 62 after a protracted illness.

Musawa, who described the occurrence as "one death, too many" lamented that Okafor's death came just 24 hours after another Nollywood comedian, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji who is popularly known as Sisi Quadri passed away.

"I'm deeply shocked at too many deaths occurring at the same time. Mr Ibu was a household name who made families happy throughout his acting career.

"His death at this time is very unfortunate and a sad one for us all in the entertainment industry. We will sorely miss him. May his soul rest In peace", Musawa stated.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) had confirmed the death of the actor following initial uncertainty.

In confirming the occurrence, AGN's President, Emeka Rollas took to his social media handle to announce that the popular comedian died from cardiac arrest.

"Sad day for Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr lbu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor.

"I announce with deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didn't make it. May his soul rest in peace," Rollas wrote.