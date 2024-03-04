Nigeria: President Tinubu Mourns Nollywood Actors Mr Ibu, Sisi Quadri

3 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

President Bola Tinubu has received with deep sadness the news of the passing of two of Nigeria's ace comic actors, John Okafor, famously known as Mr Ibu, and Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri.

This was contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement said Mr Tinubu consoled the families of "these gifted thespians who brought joy and relief to millions of Nigerians by the exercise of their geniuses".

The statement said the President urged the bereaved to take solace in the truth that though these beloved Nigerians have passed on, they lived through their works which would remain an inspiration and a fount of good cheer for many.

"The President also commiserates with the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) and the entire creative community, assuring them of his support, thoughts, and prayers in this time of grief.

"President Tinubu prays for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and comfort for all those in mourning."

(NAN)

