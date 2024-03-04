Nigeria: Mr Ibu's Death, One Too Many - Tinubu's Minister, Musawa Mourns

3 March 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has expressed sadness over the death of renowned Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

The minister, in a statement through her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Nneka Anibeze, described the occurence as "one death, too many".

Musawa said this was coming just 24 hours after the death of yet another Nollywood actor, Sisi Quadri.

"I'm deeply shocked at too many deaths occurring at the same time. Mr Ibu was a household name who made families happy throughout his acting career.

"His death at this time is very unfortunate and a sad one for us all in the entertainment industry.

"We will sorely miss him. May his soul est in peace," she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 62-year-old John Okafor was confirmed dead by Mr Emeka Rollas, National President, Actors Guild of Nigeria on Saturday.

Okafor was said to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

