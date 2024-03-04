Kenya: Chepkoech Clinches Kenya's First Medal At World Indoor Champs

Nairobi — Steeplechase queen Beatrice Chepkoech clinched Kenya's first medal at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, after winning bronze in the women's 3,000m race on Saturday night.

The steeplechase world record holder came home in a time of 8:22.68, a new National Record and a Personal Best.

The race was won by American Elle St Pierre, who crossed the line in a new Championship record time of 8:20.87, outsprinting Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay who earned silver in 8:21.13.

The American ran a very tactical race, sitting in fourth place behind Tsegay, Chepkoech and Australian Jessica Hull for most of the race, before kicking in at the final bend of the 200m track.

Chepkoech had led in the race for the first 800m, before Tsegay took charge upfront and Hull following behind her.

The race had quickly disintergrated into a single file very early on, after just the opening loop. Cheokoech had hoped to kick in some speed at the bell, but St Pierre and Tsegay were stronger, with Hull dropping by the wayside.

The medal will be a boost for Chepkoech as she prepares for the indoor season, having struggled over the last two years post-covid to properly recover from an injury.