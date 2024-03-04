Algeria: World Athletics Indoor Championships - Triki Wins Silver in Triple Jump

3 March 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Glasgow — Algerian athlete Yasser Mohamed-Tahar Triki won the silver medal in the triple jump event at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, held on Saturday evening in Glasgow (Scotland).

Triki leapt 17.35 metres, finishing behind the world champion, Hugues Fabrice Zango from Burkina Faso, who won gold with a 17.53-metre jump, while the Portuguese Tiago Pereira rounded off the podium with a 17.08-metre jump.

The two other Algerian internationals taking part in the competition, middle-distance runner Mohamed Ali Gouaned and hurdler Amine Bouanani, were eliminated in the first round.

Gouaned was eliminated in the 800 metres semi-final after being knocked off balance by another competitor, who forced him to abandon the race.

For his part, Bouanani was eliminated in the first round of the 60 metres hurdles. He didn't even make it through to the semi-finals, ranking 5th and clocking 7.81."

Before Triki's silver medal, Algeria had only won two medals at the World Indoor Championships. The first, a bronze, was won by Othmane Belfaâ in the high jump event at the 1985 World Championships in Paris (France).

The second gold medal was won by Olympic champion Noureddine Morceli in the 1,500 metres at the 1991 World Championships in Seville (Spain).

The 2024 World Championships in Glasgow brought together a number of champions in various disciplines to assess their abilities in the run-up to the Paris Olympic Games.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.