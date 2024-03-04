Algeria: World Athletics Indoor Championships - Triki Wins Silver in Triple Jump

Glasgow — Algerian athlete Yasser Mohamed-Tahar Triki won the silver medal in the triple jump event at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, held on Saturday evening in Glasgow (Scotland).

Triki leapt 17.35 metres, finishing behind the world champion, Hugues Fabrice Zango from Burkina Faso, who won gold with a 17.53-metre jump, while the Portuguese Tiago Pereira rounded off the podium with a 17.08-metre jump.

The two other Algerian internationals taking part in the competition, middle-distance runner Mohamed Ali Gouaned and hurdler Amine Bouanani, were eliminated in the first round.

Gouaned was eliminated in the 800 metres semi-final after being knocked off balance by another competitor, who forced him to abandon the race.

For his part, Bouanani was eliminated in the first round of the 60 metres hurdles. He didn't even make it through to the semi-finals, ranking 5th and clocking 7.81."

Before Triki's silver medal, Algeria had only won two medals at the World Indoor Championships. The first, a bronze, was won by Othmane Belfaâ in the high jump event at the 1985 World Championships in Paris (France).

The second gold medal was won by Olympic champion Noureddine Morceli in the 1,500 metres at the 1991 World Championships in Seville (Spain).

The 2024 World Championships in Glasgow brought together a number of champions in various disciplines to assess their abilities in the run-up to the Paris Olympic Games.