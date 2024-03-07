Algeria: President Tebboune, Mauritanian Counterpart Hold Phone Conversation

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has had a phone conversation with his brother, president of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, during which he reiterated his congratulations for his country's membership of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), the presidency of the Republic said Tuesday in a statement.

"The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has had a phone conversation with his brother, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, the president of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, a sister country, during which he reiterated his congratulations for his country's membership of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), and thanked him for the distinguished presence of Mauritania in the works of the seventh Summit," the statement said.

During the conversation, the president of the Republic "informed his brother, the president of Mauritania, of the tripartite Maghreb meeting between the presidents of Algeria, Tunisia and Libya at the end of the 7th GECF Summit, held in Algiers."

The president of the Republic also "discussed African issues of common interest with his brother president of Mauritania, the acting president of the African Union," the statement concluded.