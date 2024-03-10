Uganda: Special Envoy for Sudan Perriello Travels to Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Kenya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates

9 March 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello will travel to Africa and the Middle East March 11-23, demonstrating the priority the Administration places on ending the Sudan conflict, meeting the immediate and dire humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people, and charting a path toward civilian, democratic government.

In Kampala, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, and Cairo, the Special Envoy will meet with a broad range of Sudanese civilians, including civil society, Resistance Committees, Emergency Response Room members, women, youth, and other Sudanese grassroots organizations and parties to hear their perspectives on how to bolster their efforts to respond to urgent needs, demand an end to the conflict, and prepare for a democratic transition in Sudan.

In each of these capitals, as well as in, Djibouti, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi, he will meet key African, regional, and multilateral partners to align efforts to bring an end to the devastating Sudan conflict.

