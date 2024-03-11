Sudan: US Special Envoy Tour 'To Align Efforts to End the Devastating Sudan Conflict'

Tom Perriello (left in both photos) on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served one term in the U.S. House representing Virginia's 5th District, waiting for the arrival of President Biden for his State of the Union address. Pictured in social media posts with (right) Rep . Gregory Meeks, ranking Democratic on the Foreign Affairs Committee and (left) with Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner with Ron Wyden (Oregon) in the rear. Former members are granted access to the House floor, and many regularly attend the high-profile annual presidential speech.

Washington D.C. — The newly appointed US Special Envoy for Sudan, will begin a tour to Africa and the Middle East tomorrow, to meet with a broad range of Sudanese civilians, "demonstrating the priority the US administration places on ending the Sudan conflict, meeting the immediate and dire humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people, and charting a path toward civilian, democratic government."

As statement by the US State Dept yesterday, confirms that Special Envoy Tom Perriello will travel to the Kamapala in Uganda, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, Nairobi in Kenya, and Cairo in Egypt.

The Special Envoy will meet with a broad range of Sudanese civilians, including civil society, resistance committees, emergency response room members, women, youth, and other Sudanese grassroots organisations and parties, to hear their perspectives on how to bolster their efforts to respond to urgent needs, demand an end to the conflict, and prepare for a democratic transition in Sudan, the State Dept says.

In each of these capitals, as well as in, Djibouti, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, he will meet key African, regional, and multilateral partners to align efforts to bring an end to the devastating Sudan conflict, the statement concludes.

In a video post on X (formerly Twitter), Perriello says: "I'm heading out to the region because we feel this urgent need to end to end this war and get humanitarian access to all of the Sudanese people, so I'll be spending the next couple of weeks listening to the Sudanese people, across refugee camps and other areas, meeting with our African partners, and others, who can help us to end this war, and bring justice and democracy to the people of Sudan."

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, the USA announced the appointment of Tom Perriello as US Special Envoy for Sudan in February.

Sudanese leaders and commentators welcomed the announcement. The deputy chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, Malik Agar, said that he is "delighted for the appointment of Mr. Tom Perriello as the US special envoy for Sudan, as part of the US endeavours to contribute to peace making in Sudan and bringing about a cessation of hostilities agreement leading to ending of the war in Sudan..." however, opposition Republican members of the US Congress say the temporary appointment 10 months into the war, "demonstrates yet another failure in its [the Biden administration'] response to the crisis".