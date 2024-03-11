Togo: While Waiting for Lomé...

Preparations for the 9th Pan-African Congress hosted by the Togolese capital later this year 2024 are well underway. While waiting for this meeting of Pan-Africans, the West African regional preparatory conference will take place in Bamako. And it will be March 14 and 15. Theme of this meeting, "Diasporas, Afro-descendants and development".

This meeting will aim to establish institutional bridges between the countries of the West African region and their diasporas as a prelude to the 9th Pan-African Congress which will be held in Togo. Participants at the Bamako meeting are also expected to reflect on concrete proposals to submit to the 9th Pan-African Congress in Lomé. Note that before Bamako, it was Pretoria (South Africa) which hosted the preparatory meeting for the Southern Africa zone. Following Bamako, five other preparatory conferences are expected to be held in different regions.

For information, Lomé is honored to host the Pan-African Congress as the 4th country on the African continent, after Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Kampala (Uganda) and Johannesburg (South Africa). The first five Pan-African Congresses took place outside Africa (3 in Europe and 1 in New York).