Liberia: The Office of the Assets Recovering Must Not Be Yet Another Bluff, Fund It, Give It Full Autonomy

editorial

PRESIDENT JOSEPH Nyuma Boakai has taken the decisive action long overdue by issuing Executive Order No. 126, establishing the Office of Assets Recovery. This bold move, aimed at reclaiming the ill-gotten gains of corrupt former government officials, is an essential leap forward in our relentless crusade against corruption in Liberia.

FOR FAR TOO LONG, the shameless looting of public resources has been an epidemic in our nation, crippling progress and depriving our citizens of their rightful dues. The creation of this office, dedicated solely to tracking down and seizing assets unlawfully acquired or siphoned off for personal gain, is a long-awaited beacon of justice in a sea of impunity.

WITH ITS MANDATE to not only identify and trace these stolen assets but also to pursue both criminal prosecutions and civil litigations against the perpetrators, the Office of Assets Recovery stands as a formidable force against the corrupt elite who have long held our country hostage.

CRUCIALLY, this office operates under the Ministry of State for Special Services, ensuring seamless cooperation with key agencies such as the General Services Agency and the Ministry of Justice. Such unity is indispensable in the relentless battle against corruption and in ensuring that those responsible for bleeding our nation dry face the full force of the law.

MOREOVER, the directive to allocate the necessary funding for the implementation of this initiative is not just a commendable gesture; it is an absolute necessity. Without adequate resources, this office's efforts would be futile, and justice would remain out of reach for the countless Liberians robbed of their future by the greed of the few.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

HOWEVER, while we applaud this crucial step towards eradicating corruption, we must remain vigilant. The ghosts of past recovery teams tainted by political interference haunt us still, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers of compromise and complacency. The Office of Assets Recovery must be granted unequivocal independence and shielded from all forms of meddling, with an unyielding commitment to exposing and condemning those who have ravaged our nation's coffers.

IN PARALLEL with the establishment of the Office of Assets Recovery, the proposal for a specialized corruption court by the Honorable Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, is equally commendable. Such a court would serve as a dedicated arena for prosecuting the corrupt, further fortifying our arsenal in the war against graft and upholding the supremacy of law and justice.

AS CUSTODIANS of the people's trust, it falls upon all stakeholders--government bodies, civil society organizations, and the citizenry at large--to throw their full weight behind these initiatives. Only through collective action can we uproot corruption and pave the way for a Liberia where honesty and transparency reign supreme.

THE INCEPTION of the Office of Assets Recovery marks a monumental leap forward in our relentless fight against corruption. However, its true victory rests on its independence, sufficient funding, and steadfast dedication to holding wrongdoers accountable. Now is the time to seize this historic opportunity and pave the way for a Liberia where integrity prevails over greed, ensuring that every citizen flourishes in a realm of equity and righteousness.