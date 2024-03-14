Nigeria: Tinubu Vows Not to Pay Ransom to Kidnappers of Kaduna Students, Others

13 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

In Kaduna, north-west Nigeria, over 200 students were kidnapped last week by yet-to-be-identified bandits.

President Bola Tinubu has vowed not to pay ransom to kidnappers of scores of students and other people in parts of Nigeria, an official has said.

Information Minister Mohammed Idris, who stated this in Abuja while addressing journalists on Wednesday, said the president also directed security agencies to ensure the release of all kidnapped victims without the payment of ransom.

"Mr President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by government to any of these criminal elements. I think it's important that this be put out there," the minister said.

The minister's comments follow the mass kidnappings that have occurred in some states in Nigeria.

In Kaduna, north-west Nigeria, over 200 students were kidnapped last week by yet-to-be-identified bandits. The Kaduna kidnap occurred a few days after about 400 people were kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.