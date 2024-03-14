Nigeria: Bandits Demand N1 Billion Ransom for Abducted Kaduna School Children

The terrorists contacted the residents asking for N1billion ransom

The bandits who abducted 287 pupils last week at a public school in Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State are asking for N1 billion ransom for the release of the children.

The kidnappers made contact on Tuesday through the principal of the school, Abubakar Isah, who was abducted alongside the students on Thursday.

The terrorists contacted one Aminu Kuriga, a friend of the school's principal, at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday asking for the amount.

"One of the abductors called, using a private number. He said they were at the northern fringe of Dansadau (a community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State) if we bring the amount, all the children will be released.

"We briefed the Kaduna State government about the telephone conversation, they took note and asked us to go", a resident said asking for confidentiality.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the location where the terrorists asked the residents to deliver the ransom is part of Kwiambana Game Reserve - a dreaded forest that crosses Nigeria's North-west and North-central regions.

The larger part of the forest is in Dansadau Emirate in Zamfara State. The Dansadau part covers 492 square kilometres out of the 1180 square kilometres of Zamfara State, which is over one-third of the landmass of the state.

A set of students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, abducted by suspected terrorists last September were moved to the Kwiambana Game Reserve and are yet to be released.

The Kaduna State Government has yet to speak on the development. The phone number of the state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, did not connect late Wednesday when PREMIUM TIMES tried to have him comment on the development.

But the police spokesperson in the state, Mansir Hassan, said the command was unaware of the development. He said efforts were being made for the release of the children unconditionally.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has vowed not to pay ransom to kidnappers in any part of the country.

Information Minister, Mohammed Idris, stated this in Abuja while addressing journalists on Wednesday, said the president also directed security agencies to ensure the release of all kidnapped victims without the payment of ransom.

"Mr President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by the government to any of these criminal elements. I think it's important that this be put out there," the minister said.