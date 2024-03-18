Nigeria: African Games - Sports Minister Charges Team Nigeria to Light Up Tracks

African Games Accra 2023.
African Games Accra 2023.
18 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The minister expressed confidence in the team's ability to make Nigeria proud, in their pursuit of excellence and dominance over rival teams like Egypt.

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has charged Nigerian athletes to make a significant impact as the track and field event of the ongoing African Games starts on Monday.

Mr Enoh stated this on Sunday in Accra when he visited the athletes ahead of the commencement of the track and field events.

He expressed confidence in the team's ability to make Nigeria proud, urging them not to waiver in their pursuit of excellence and dominance over rival teams like Egypt.

"I am charging the entire contingent to keep the chase on Egypt and steer clear of the others behind them.

"I am sure that in athletics, our athletes will bring their A-game and show their dominance," Mr Enoh said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria, with a formidable contingent of 54 top athletes, will seek to boost their medal haul when they hit the tracks on Monday in Ghana.

Leading the charge for Nigeria will be Tobiloba Amusan, the world record holder in the women's 100m hurdles event, who will put her unrivaled dominance to the test again as she seeks to further solidify her legacy in African athletics.

Another standout athlete, Ese Brume, will aim to reclaim her title as the queen of the African long jump. Joining them are other esteemed athletes, including Ruth Usoro and Favour Ofili.

On the men's side, Enoch Adegoke, Seye Ogunlewe, Alaba Akintola, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Samson Nathaniel, and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi are among the top contenders, ready to showcase their prowess on the track and field.

NAN reports that Nigeria is currently second behind Egypt on the medals table at the ongoing 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.