Nigeria: African Games - Sports Minister Charges Team Nigeria to Light Up Tracks

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has charged Nigerian athletes to make a significant impact as the track and field event of the ongoing African Games starts on Monday.

Mr Enoh stated this on Sunday in Accra when he visited the athletes ahead of the commencement of the track and field events.

He expressed confidence in the team's ability to make Nigeria proud, urging them not to waiver in their pursuit of excellence and dominance over rival teams like Egypt.

"I am charging the entire contingent to keep the chase on Egypt and steer clear of the others behind them.

"I am sure that in athletics, our athletes will bring their A-game and show their dominance," Mr Enoh said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria, with a formidable contingent of 54 top athletes, will seek to boost their medal haul when they hit the tracks on Monday in Ghana.

Leading the charge for Nigeria will be Tobiloba Amusan, the world record holder in the women's 100m hurdles event, who will put her unrivaled dominance to the test again as she seeks to further solidify her legacy in African athletics.

Another standout athlete, Ese Brume, will aim to reclaim her title as the queen of the African long jump. Joining them are other esteemed athletes, including Ruth Usoro and Favour Ofili.

On the men's side, Enoch Adegoke, Seye Ogunlewe, Alaba Akintola, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Samson Nathaniel, and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi are among the top contenders, ready to showcase their prowess on the track and field.

NAN reports that Nigeria is currently second behind Egypt on the medals table at the ongoing 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana.

NAN