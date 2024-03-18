Nigeria: Bandits Abduct '87' Villagers in Fresh Kaduna Attack

At least 87 villagers were abducted when bandits invaded two Kaduna communities of Gangere and Aguna under Kufana District of Kajuru Local Government Area.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Monday.

Details of the incident remained sketchy but the victims were taken to unknown destination.

A resident and youth leader, Ben Yuhana, confirmed the incident, saying, "Bandits entered Gangere and Aguba villages in Kufana District Kufana Chiefdom Kajuru LGA and kidnapped 87 persons between yesterday night and the early hours of today. I will keep you updated."

The state government is yet to make official statement on the issue as the overseeing commissioner Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, is yet to reply to a text message sent to him.

The Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, said he would revert after getting details but he was yet to do so as of the time this report was filed.