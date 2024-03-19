Senegal: Election Campaign Kicks Off in Senegal With Violence

As election campaign kicked off in Senegal, violence has erupted during the trail with party supporters hurling stones at each other.

There was big fight yesterday between supporters of ex-prime minister Amadou Ba and Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is still remanded. Also supporters of Khalifa Sall were seen throwing stones.

In a related development, cabinet ministers boycotted Amadou Ba's rally yesterday, as President Sall left Dakar the same day for Morocco to visit or check on his private residence where he would stay upon leaving office.

Diomaye Faye's campaign manager Guira Sy claimed his broadcast message was not allowed by the regulatory authority, saying only Dioumaye couldbe allowed to carry out a broadcast campaign on state TV because he is the presidential candidate despite the fact that he is remanded since last year April for sedition and other criminal charges.

According to Diomaye Faye's manifesto, a post of vice president would be created to replace the prime minister,that Senegal would pull out of the CFA zone, and that the gas and petrol agreement would be reviewed.

The campaign, which started on Sunday 10 March ends on 23 March for polls on 24 March this year.

