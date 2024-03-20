Nigeria: $300m Malaria Fund Probe - Nigerian Lawmakers Say Health Ministry Officials Are Lobbying Them, Summon Minister

"Have they used the money? If they have not used the money, where is the money? It is a matter of simple explanation. But they have been running away, calling all manner of people to talk to us. But we are here to defend Nigerians. We were elected to represent our people."

The House of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control has summoned the Minister of Health and Social Development, Muhammed Pate over the alleged mismanagement of the $300 million malaria fund by the ministry.

The lawmakers issued the summon on Tuesday during a hearing on the mismanagement of the fund after the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Daju Kachollom, failed to honour the invitation of the committee.

The Nigerian government had in 2018 announced plans to secure $300 million in new financing from the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and African Development Bank to eradicate malaria in the country.

The lawmakers are investigating the utilisation of the fund.

The fund was not sourced under Mr Pate as health minister. The renowned health expert was appointed minister by President Bola Tinubu in August 2023.

Following Mr Kachollom's failure to appear before them, the lawmakers decided to ask Mr Pate and the permanent secretary to appear within 72 hours or face sanction.

While issuing the order, the Chairman of the Committee, Amobi Ogah (LP, Abia), condemned the action of Mr Kachollom, stating that the committee would not tolerate disrespect from civil servants.

"The National Assembly will no longer tolerate the attitude of civil servants taking parliament for a ride. Enough is enough. We are elected by our people to represent them. We are elected to talk for them and defend them.

"And we are talking about a disease that has turned into an epidemic. We will not hesitate to invoke our constitutional right to compel the permanent secretary to be arrested if fails to honour the summons," he said.

Speaking on the fund, Mr Ogah explained that the committee received a petition, few weeks ago from Seasons Law Firm on behalf of Rosies Textile Mills Limited in which they petitioned the ministry of health and permanent secretary for denying indigenous manufacturers of insecticidal nets from participating in the contract for the procurement of insecticidal nets and other related products.

He stated that the probe is also to look at the utilisation of funds and for the minister to provide an explanation on it.

"Have they used the money? If they have not used the money, where is the money? It is a matter of simple explanation. But they have been running away, calling all manner of people to talk to us. But we are here to defend Nigerians. We were elected to represent our people.

"Nigerians cannot continue to die of malaria, even when the government has made every necessary effort to see that eradication is being achieved by 2030," Mr Ogah said.

The lawmaker maintained that a warrant of arrest would be issued against the permanent secretary if the ultimatum is not met.