South Africa: DA Tables a Formal Motion of No Confidence in Mapisa-Nqakula

The DA has noted the 'special leave' announced by Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on charges of corruption and money laundering, reportedly totalling over R4 million.

The DA has repeatedly called for the Speaker to resign as it is simply not fitting for the head of the national legislature to be facing allegations of corruption and a possible imminent arrest following a raid at her house this week.

The announcement that she has taken 'special leave' not resigned has left us with no choice but to submit a formal motion of no confidence to be debated and voted on before the House rises and the expiration of this term.

We will be writing to all political parties represented in Parliament to support our motion for the removal of the Speaker in terms of Section 52(4) of the Constitution.

The rules of Parliament do not make provision for 'special leave' taken by a member by a unilateral decision. A special leave is only granted by a full sitting of the House; through a formal motion that is adopted in terms of rule 36(2) of the National Assembly rules.

Alternatively, a member may be granted 5 days of special leave with approval from their political party. Based on the communication of the ANC last night, it would seem this is not the case.

This special leave is nothing more than a cop out.

Additionally, in light of the fact that the Speaker may face arrest, we call on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and all law enforcement agencies to take necessary steps to prevent her from leaving the country. She has committed to cooperating with the investigation therefore she cannot leave the country without facing the music.

Mapisa- Nqakula must resign or removed through a motion of no confidence. Anything less than that will be a mockery of Parliament and more importantly, South Africa.