Nigeria: Bandits Gun Down Politician During Ramadan Prayers, Abduct Wife, Daughters

Bandits struck in Mairuwa village, Faskari local government area of Katsina State, on Saturday night, killing worshippers observing Ramadan prayers.

At least two persons were shot dead while another sustained injury during the attack.

Daily Trust gathered that one of the deceased persons was a prominent man simply identified as Alhaji Lado.

He was suspected to be the prime target of the assailants.

A source who described the deceased as a businessman, politician and large scale farmer, said the victim was killed when he refused to take orders from his murderers.

"They opened fire on him when they attempted to kidnap him but he refused to follow them," the source said.

One of the survivors of the mosque attack told our reporter that the attackers kidnapped the wife and two daughters of Alhaji Lado.

An eye witness told our reporter that the other victim of the attack was a health worker he simply identified as Sani.

"He worked at the Mairuwa Health Facility," the witness said.

Katsina is one of the worst-hit states of banditry. Many attempts to keep the criminals in check have not yielded desired result.