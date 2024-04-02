Nigeria: Bandits Abduct Scores of Worshippers in Zamfara Mosque Attack

In a brazen assault on Monday night, bandits struck at a mosque in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, abducting numerous worshippers during the Tahajjud congregational prayer.

Tahajjud prayer is a vigil normally held in the last 10 days of Ramadan preceeding Eid-el-Ftr.

According to a resident, simply identified as Mannir, who spoke with LEADERSHIP, the attackers stormed the mosque during the night prayer and kidnapped the worshippers

Mannir, however, expressed uncertainty about the exact number of persons taken as captives.

"While the number of abducted individuals remains unconfirmed, authorities are actively pursuing the assailants," Mannir added.

As at the time of this report, no ransom demand has been made, and no group has claimed responsibility for the audacious attack, adding to the prevailing sense of insecurity in the North-West.

This assault comes on the heels of heightened concerns over escalating banditry and related criminal activities in Zamfara State. Recall that just a week ago, Governor Dauda Lawal engaged in discussions with President Bola Tinubu to address the mounting security challenges in the state.