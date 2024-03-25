Egypt: Senate Speaker Praises Egypt, Mauritania Relations

Senate Speaker Abdel Wahab Abdel Razek praised bilateral relations binding Egypt and Mauritania, and the distinguished levels reached by bilateral cooperation.

This came during a meeting between Abdel Razek with Mauritania's ambassador Al-Hussein Sidi Abdullah Al-Dayh.

The two sides praised the depth of the relations between Egypt and Mauritania and the cooperation the two countries.

For his part, the Mauritanian envoy said his country is keen on strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries.

The two sides stressed the importance of working to increase cooperation between the two countries in the parliamentary, economic and agricultural fields.