Liberia: 'I Will Turn Your Table Upside Down'

Recently the House of Representative endorsed the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court through a resolution that was sent to the Liberian Senate for Concurrence.

Presently, the resolution is in committee room with Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson strongly opposing such decision for the court to be established.

Senator Johnson Speaking to the media recently when he walked out of session at the Liberian Senator due to what he calls provocation by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillion on the establishment of the war crimes court, Senator Johnson warned Senator Dillion to discontinue or meet a stiff resistance.

"Jesus turns the table outside down; I will turn Dillion's table outside down," the former warlord said in an angry mood.

According to him, for each time he (Senator Johnson) enters the chamber of the Liberian Senate, the Montserrado County Senator will upsurge the issue of the entablement of the war crimes court and will indicate that he is joking.

Senator Johnson described the action of Dillion as provocative and a means of targeting him for war crimes, asserting that there are legal procedures that have been done through amnesty law that was passed by the Legislature and signed by the Liberian leader and printed into handbill.

Such amnesty handbill that the Nimba County lawmaker referedto is yet to be seen in the public by researchers included former lawmakers.

The Nimba County lawmaker said he is not worry about such call because it will never be established in Liberia but was only concern about the provocation meted against him by the Montserrado County Senator on the establishment of the court.

It is not clear on the action that will be taking by the NimbaCounty Senator when he asserted that he will turn the Montserrado County Senator's table outside down whether through brutality at the Liberian Senate remains the baffling question.