Liberia: Senate Poised to Endorse the Establishment of War Crimes Court

Monrovia — The hopes of several warlords who continue to live with impunity are expected to be dashed by what may be seen as a robust decision that has dangled along the way for several years, as the Liberian Senate takes a major decision today, Tuesday, April 9, on the establishment of War and Economics Crimes Court at its regular session.

The divulgence was made by Senate Pro-Tempore, Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence, on her official Facebook page, Monday, April 8.

Senate Lawrence displayed snapshots of several members of the upper house signing a document that is believed to be a hint of their approval to establish the court, long craved by victims of the Liberian civil crisis, who still see their predators, most of whom are enjoying public offices, noting that there is a need to end the culture of impunity.

Senate Lawrence noted that the Upper House decision is predicated upon advice from members of the Committees on Judiciary, Defense, Security, and Intelligence to give justice to those who were harmed as the result of the civil unrest.

In her Facebook post, she noted: "The public is invited to follow the Senate session tomorrow, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, as a major decision will be taken on calls for the establishment of thr war and economic crimes court.

The Senate notes the concerns of the public concerning the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court, however, members of the Senate have relied on advice from members of the Committee on Judiciary, Defense, Security, and Intelligence.

The public can be assured that just as they are concerned and interested in ending the culture of impunity in Liberia, Senators are also interested in ending what has been a long-standing issue of impunity, but have been keen on taking the appropriate steps.

Below are senators making their position clear on the issue of the court establishment."

FrontPageAfrica has not gathered how many of these senators are taking a position on the establishment of the court, as rumors have it that Senator Prince Y. Johnson and others associated with the civil crisis are seriously opposing the establishment of the court.

Victims of the Liberian civil crisis, many of whom still carried the scars continue to demand justice for the ghastliness that affected them.

The concurrence by the Senate would give relief to those who have long waited to seek justice for several years since the end of the war in Liberia.