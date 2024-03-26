Togo: New Law Puts Electing President in Parliament's Control

République du Togo
President Faure Gnassingbé
26 March 2024
allAfrica.com
By Boakai Fofana

Monrovia — The Togolese parliament adopted a new Constitution that changed the country's presidential system of government to a parliamentary one, France24 reported.

The legislation, pushed through by members of parliament from the ruling Union for the Republic (UNIR), was almost unanimously approved, amid criticism from the opposition, who are poorly represented in the National Assembly, after boycotting the last legislative election.

The new law grants the authority of electing a president "without debate" for a "single six-year term" exclusively to the parliament, and not the general Togolese population, according to the Sahara News Agency, quoting the text of the new Constitution.

The media report that the new law also creates the position of "President of the Council of Ministers", who will be tasked with running the day-to-day affairs of the government. This, the Chairman of the National Assembly's committee on constitutional laws, Tchitchao Tchalim, says "practically divests" the president of his powers in favor of the President of the Council of Ministers.

But critics argue that President Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005 - following the death of his father Gnassingbe Eyadema who ruled the country for 38 years - is attempting to perpetuate himself in office by absolving Togolese of the right to elect their president.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.